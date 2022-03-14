In the News: Paul Gavrilyuk Works to Send Critical Supplies to His Homeland

Theology Professor Paul Gavrilyuk was featured in an article by Patch for his efforts to fundraise for his home country of Ukraine.



From the article: Gavrilyuk is working with Minneapolis' Holy Trinity Orthodox Church to ship food and medical supplies to Ukrainian civilians, as well as protective gear for voluntary defense units that have popped up throughout the country over the past two weeks.



A shipment of several thousand "highly effective" tourniquets recently reached Ukraine, Gavrilyuk said, and he is now organizing a shipment of vests for the civilians-turned-soldiers.



"People back in Ukraine receive them as if this was literally help from God, because it could be life-saving," Gavrilyuk told Patch on Thursday. "It's simply the difference between life and death."