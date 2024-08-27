In the News: President Rob Vischer Joins Panel Discussion on the Role of Higher Ed in Minnesota

Host: “Are you saying that a student ... does not have an example of how to engage with disagreement and think through their own reaction...?”

Vischer: “I’d put it a little bit differently. Too often, what they’re picking up from the surrounding culture is an understanding of political alignment as a precondition for relationship. Some of that might not be intentional. Some of it is we’ve even sorted ourselves geographically so you don’t have as much occasion for Democrats to be in everyday community with Republicans and vice versa. That tends to have a ripple effect just in how we see ourselves in terms of our social identities. It’s a separation. It’s much bigger than just our political views.”