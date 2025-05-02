In the News: Christopher Michaelson on the Meaning of Work

Christopher Michaelson, professor of business ethics at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, recently spoke with MPR about the meaning of work.

From the interview:

Host: What are some of the myths that you want to bust in your book, Is Your Work Worth It?

Michaelson: ‘Do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life’ (is one of the myths). People who love what they do often work harder than anybody else. They are potentially vulnerable to exploitation by employers who think that they can pay them less because they love their work. ...