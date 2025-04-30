In the News: Dr. MayKao Hang and Melanie Ferris on Minnesota’s Health Care System

Vice President and Founding Dean of the Morrison Family College of Health Dr. MayKao Hang and Director of Health Equity Program Development Melanie Ferris recently published an op-ed in MinnPost on how deep disparities in Minnesota’s health care system still leave too many behind, but that there is a fix.

From the article:

Where you live, how much money you make, and nearby resources all play a major role in your health. That’s something the Minnesota Department of Health emphasized in its most recent statewide assessment.

If you live in a rural area, getting to a doctor might mean driving hours. In certain city neighborhoods, finding fresh groceries or a safe place for your children to play can be a challenge. And when it comes to maternal health, Black Minnesotans, who represent 13% of the birthing population, account for 27% of pregnancy-associated deaths, according to a recent MDH report on maternal mortality. Even well-meaning solutions like online vaccine signups during the pandemic left many people behind, especially those without reliable internet access or transportation.

At the same time, Minnesota is often recognized as a national leader in health care. In fact, a recent study even ranked our state first in the nation. It cited our strengths, like the highest number of convenient care clinics per capita, an average emergency room wait time of just 16 minutes, and having among the lowest monthly insurance premiums.

But being a leader doesn’t mean the work is finished. It means we have a responsibility to face the gaps that remain. These are problems we can fix, if we choose to.

MayKao Hang Discusses Whole Person Health Summit on WCCO Radio

Dr. MayKao Y. Hang recently appeared on Vineeta Sawkar’s WCCO Radio show to discuss the Morrison Family College of Health’s Whole Person Health Summit and the evolving landscape of health care.

From the show: