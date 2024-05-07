In the News: President Rob Vischer Responds to Star Tribune Editorial on Arena Complaints from Campus Neighbors

St. Thomas has been changing for 140 years. We will continue to evolve and adapt, as will the city of St. Paul. We think that’s a good thing. We agree we must work with our neighbors – that is what we have been doing and will continue to do. But it’s a fair ask for our neighbors to also be willing to work with us vs. simply demanding we build an arena elsewhere or not build it at all. We share just as strong a desire as the neighbors who simply want to ensure the arena does not diminish our shared quality of life through parking or traffic hassles. After all, we live and work here, too. The university – in collaboration with the city – is confident in our plans for this new arena, and confident in the vitality it will bring to both the student experience on campus and to the broader community.