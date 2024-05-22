In the News: Rachel Moran on Police Officer Decertification in Colorado

Rachel Moran, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently spoke with Colorado Public Radio about a Colorado law to decertify dishonest officers.

From the story:

Nearly 70 Colorado law enforcement officers have lost their state-mandated certifications since 2020 after being untruthful on the job.

While that number is far higher than state officials expected when a law passed several years ago that cracked down on dishonesty on the job in law enforcement, the real number of officers who get caught being deceitful is far higher. ...

Rachel Moran, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota who has studied policing since 2015, said 9NEWS and CPR News’ findings identified “significant gaps” in the law such as a standard for decertification that may be too narrow.