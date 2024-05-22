In the News: Christopher Michaelson Shares Advice for the Class of 2024 Entering the Workforce

Christopher Michaelson, ethics professor at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, and author of the new book, Is Your Work Worth It?, recently published an article in The Conversation with his co-author Jennifer Tosti-Kharas, including advice for the class of 2024 entering the workforce.

From the story:

The Class of 2024 had a college experience like no other, starting its first year during peak pandemic and graduating amid protests of the war in Gaza. Many of its graduates will be joining a working world that holds their future in its hands and that was transformed by technological advancements and changing attitudes about work while they were in school. What can they expect from the world of work today?