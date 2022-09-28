Emerging Media Professor Greg Vandegrift produced a KARE-TV story last week highlighting a Minnesota DNR study. According to survey data, the size of yellow perch is shrinking, and the fish are appearing to mature earlier in more recent years.

From the story: "Holbrook suspects climate-warmed water, a change in perch predators, and zebra mussels, which remove nutrients and murky, protective cover have contributed to the early-maturing, smaller perch. What irony: Clearer water... could be a problem. 'Predators can see you better so it’s not just food availability, it’s also how vulnerable are you to being seen and eaten.'"