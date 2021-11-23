In the News: Professor Osler Discusses Presidential Pardons

Law Professor Mark Osler wrote an op-ed published in the Star Tribune about the historic backlog of unresolved petitions for clemency that await consideration for a presidential pardon.

From the article: That stack now contains almost 18,000 petitions (in contrast, the backlog at the start of the Obama administration was a little over 2,000). Many of those petitions have sat for five or six years without action. Too many involve long sentences for marijuana offenses — cases that should be prioritized now that marijuana is legal in many states.

Certainly, many of the pending petitions won't be and shouldn't be granted (as a former federal prosecutor, I have no doubt that some people need to be in prison), but others have great merit. I know that because with my students in a federal commutations clinic at St. Thomas Law School, I have helped prepare a small fraction of the files in that giant pile.