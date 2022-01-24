In the News: Rachel Moran and Mark Osler on the Trial of Former Minneapolis Police Officers

Law professors Rachel Moran and Mark Osler provided insight to KSTP News on the federal trial of former Minneapolis police officers J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, who are charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights.



From the article: Moran expects each of the defense teams will choose to give an opening statement.



“We don't know whether the attorneys are working collaboratively at all or trying to shorten up their theory, I would expect a little bit but not entirely because they may even point the finger at each other,” she said.



Mark Osler, a former federal prosecutor and University of St. Thomas School of Law professor, said there will likely be more focus on the former officers’ duty rather than the cause of Floyd’s death.