In the News: Rachel Moran Breaks Down the First Day of the Kim Potter Trial

Law professor Rachel Moran discussed with KSTP News the first day of the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.



From the article: “We often hear the lawyers say, if he just obeyed he'd be alive, this wouldn't have happened,” she said. “That's coming through strong in Kim Potter’s defense.”



As for the state’s opening statement, Moran said, “The state made that theory clear that Kim Potter may be very sorry for what happened but it doesn't excuse what happened and it doesn't make her not guilty of the offenses.”



Moran said the opening statements were about even in terms of effectiveness.



“I think both sides, in a way, have a bit of a task ahead of them persuading the jury this could be a very close case,” she said.