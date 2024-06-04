In the News: Rachel Moran on Cash Bribe Received by Juror in Feeding Our Future Fraud Case

Rachel Moran, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently spoke with KARE 11 about an unusual update in the Feeding Our Future fraud case, in which a bag with $120,000 in cash was dropped off at a juror’s home as an apparent bribe.

From the story:

A juror was dismissed Monday after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of $120,000 in cash at her home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic. ...

Moran: “If it’s all true, it does feel like a blatant effort to tamper with the jury. It doesn’t get a lot more blatant than saying, ‘We have money for you and we’ll have more money in your acquit.’” ...