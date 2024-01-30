In the News: Rachel Moran on Charges Against Minnesota State Trooper in the Killing of Ricky Cobb II

Rachel Moran, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently spoke with KARE 11 and KSTP about recent charges in an officer-involved shooting case that led to the death of Ricky Cobb II in July.

From KARE 11:

"What does today's announcement mean for a possible trial," inquired staff...

"I would say that this case has been kind of a close call all along, and so I didn't have a strong expectation one way or another," said Rachel Moran.

"The underlying allegation in all three charges is that the officer should not have fired into the vehicle," said Moran.

"What they're really saying is that he did not have the right to use deadly force in this situation," said Moran.

From KSTP-TV:

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper is being charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a man on Interstate 94 back in July.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday, after months of reviewing the case, that it is charging Trooper Ryan Londregan with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter for the shooting that killed Ricky Cobb II...

“In a sense, they are all alleging the same misconduct. They’re all saying the trooper should not have fired his gun when he did,” said Rachel Moran, associate professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law.