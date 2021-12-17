In the News: Rachel Moran on Derek Chauvin's Guilty Plea in Civil Rights Trial

Law professor Rachel Moran commented for the Associated Press on Derek Chauvin's guilty plea in his civil rights trial.



From the article: Experts say yes. With this plea, it’s expected that Chauvin won’t serve a sentence much longer than he’s already serving, said Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. Moran said that since Chauvin already has the state conviction and would be looking at a possible life sentence on the federal charge, the plea is “kind of cutting your losses.”