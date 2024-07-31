In the News: Rachel Moran on Mary Moriarty Ethics Complaint

Rachel Moran, associate professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently spoke with KARE 11 about an ethics complaint filed against Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association.

University of St. Thomas School of Law Associate Professor Rachel Moran said if the board finds she engaged in misconduct the penalties can range from minor to severe.

“It can be anything from sort of like a letter or reprimand to something as serious as getting disbarred. I’m not suggesting that would happen here at all, but like they can recommend suspensions, they can recommend disbarments, they can negotiate settlements like agreements to particular discipline with an attorney," Moran said.