In the News: Rachel Moran on Plea Deals for Former Officers Accused in George Floyd Murder

University of St. Thomas School of Law Professor Rachel Moran recently spoke with The Associated Press about a guilty plea and an alternative approach for two former Minneapolis police officers, related to the killing of George Floyd.

“The stipulated bench trial allows him to maintain his innocence and to blame the court if he gets found guilty, rather than make any admissions himself,” said Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. “On the state’s part, they also don’t want to go to trial. They are exhausted, their witnesses are exhausted. ... They potentially get what they want, which is just a conviction and concurrent prison time, which is all they were looking for.”