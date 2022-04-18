In the News: Rachel Moran on the History of No-Knock Warrants

Law professor Rachel Moran explained to NBC News the history of no-knock warrants in the U.S. following Minneapolis' recent ban on the practice.



From the article: “No knock” warrants were born under President Richard Nixon in the 1970s as part of the war on drugs, said Rachel Moran, an associate professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law who focuses on police accountability.



“You can think of police bursting into the home of purported drug dealers and snatching up the drugs before the dealer has the time to flush it down the toilet,” she said.



Their use was popularized with the militarization of police, Moran said. However, “no knock” warrants were thrust under a harsh spotlight after Taylor’s death.