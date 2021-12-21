In the News: Rachel Moran on the Jury Deliberation of the Kim Potter Trial

Law professor Rachel Moran discussed with USA Today the charges against former police officer Kim Potter and what the jury will have to consider as they make their decisions.



From the article: Several lawyers following the trial told USA Today the case hinges on how jurors understand whether Potter acted "consciously." The charges do not require prosecutors to prove that Potter, who is white, intended to kill the 20-year-old Black motorist.



"It boils down to — how does the jury apply that consciousness element in both of these charges," said Rachel Moran, an associate law professor at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. "There’s probably going to be disagreement among those 12 people about what it means in this particular case."