In the News: Rachel Moran on the Kim Potter Trial

Law professor Rachel Moran discussed with KSTP News the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.



From the article: University of St. Thomas School of Law Associate Professor Rachel Moran explained many of the witnesses were called to lay the groundwork that Wright was killed and that the investigation into his death was handled properly.



“There were a few things that stood out,” said Moran. “One was the medical examiner's testimony that Mr. Wright could have died almost immediately, or potentially within seconds, which the state is using to contradict the defense and the issue that came up last week suggesting that Daunte Wright intentionally drove away from the scene.”