In the News: Rachel Moran on the Verdict of the Kim Potter Trial

Law professor Rachel Moran commented for USA Today on the trial of Kim Potter, where the former Brooklyn Center police officer was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter.



From the article: Rachel Moran, an associate law professor at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, said the jury’s guilty verdicts were "a clear rejection of the defense attorneys’ arguments that she was justified even in firing her gun."



"I suspect that those arguments may have hurt the defense attorneys’ credibility with the jury," Moran said.