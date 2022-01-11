In the News: Rachel Paulose on the Civil Rights Trial of Three Former Minneapolis Police Officers

Law professor Rachel Paulose commented for The Wall Street Journal on the trial of the three other former Minneapolis police officers who are facing federal charges of violating George Floyd's civil rights following Derek Chauvin's trial.



From the article: "The defense was always going to point the finger at Derek Chauvin, especially for when you think about some of these police officers who were new to the job," said Rachel Paulose, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota. "This certainly does make it easier for them to throw Chauvin under the bus and not have to worry about a co-defendant sitting there at the table with them."