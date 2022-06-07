Rachel Paulose on KARE.
Story In the News

In the News: Rachel Paulose on Trial Delay of J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao

Posted on By Media Mentions

Law professor Rachel Paulose spoke with KARE 11 News regarding the delay of the state trial of fired Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao in connection with the death of George Floyd.

Watch the interview below:

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications