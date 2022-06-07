Law professor Rachel Paulose spoke with KARE 11 News regarding the delay of the state trial of fired Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao in connection with the death of George Floyd.
Watch the interview below:
In the News: Rachel Paulose on Trial Delay of J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao
Law professor Rachel Paulose spoke with KARE 11 News regarding the delay of the state trial of fired Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao in connection with the death of George Floyd.