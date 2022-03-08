In the News: Richard M. Schulze on Education

Best Buy founder and benefactor of the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship Richard M. Schulze wrote an op-ed for CNN, “What every US college should teach their students.”
He outlines how education provides a necessary framework that can help students enter the workforce with passion, purpose and confidence.
The Schulze School of Entrepreneurship recently cracked the top 25 in the Princeton Review’s entrepreneurship school rankings.
From the op-ed: “What we need right now aren't idealized stories of success, but a reliable pathway for all bright young minds with the right ideas to make the most of their opportunities, and entrepreneurial education provides just that.”