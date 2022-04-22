Law professor Rob Kahn joined WCCO Radio to discuss a judge's recent decision to overturn the mandate that required masks on public transportation. Kahn discusses how this decision may impact future decisions related to public health and science.
Listen to the full conversation below:
In the News: Rob Kahn on the Public Transportation Mask Mandate
