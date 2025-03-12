In the News: Roxanne Prichard on Digital Dependency 

Roxanne Prichard, psychology and neuroscience professor, recently spoke to WCCO Radio about digital dependency and the impact smartphones have on our neurology, offering her expertise on topics like sleep, adolescent development, and emotional activation.
From the article:
Roxanne Prichard is a professor of psychology with a background in neuroscience at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.
“In our palm, we have things that both activate our fight or flight response and stress us out,” says Prichard. “And also, our way to do ‘tend and befriend,’ comfort us, pass the time in fun ways and look at pictures. So it’s a source of both stressful events and access to stressful events all around the world. And also, a tool that helps us connect with people far, far away, and a tool that helps us listen to beautiful music and make cool art. So it’s really ubiquitous.”