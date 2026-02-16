In the News: Ruth Sinn Announces Retirement

Following Ruth Sinn’s retirement announcement, the Minnesota Star Tribune and KSTP reported on her 21 seasons leading St. Thomas women’s basketball. A former Tommie and Hall of Fame inductee, Sinn led the program to 10 MIAC tournament titles, three NCAA Division III Final Four appearances and a successful transition to Division I. She will be honored during the team’s final home game on Feb. 25.

... Sinn, who was inducted into the Tommie Athletic Hall of Fame in 1992 after her four-year career as a Tommies player, is in her 21st season as the St. Thomas coach.

“St. Thomas has been home to me and my family for nearly my entire adult life,” Sinn said in a statement. “Every season, every team and every locker room has left a mark on me. Watching our student-athletes grow, not just as basketball players, but as people, has been the greatest joy of my career. I am thankful for the countless relationships built, the trust of this community and the opportunity to spend my life doing something I love at a place that means so much to me.”

“Ruth is a Tommie through and through, and we cannot thank her enough for what she has done for St. Thomas athletics and our women’s basketball program,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Phil Esten said. “Ruth was a pioneer in many ways, setting the foundation for Tommie basketball first as a player, then as a coach. Her deep care for the overall development of our student-athletes goes beyond the basketball court, and her impact will be felt by this program and its alumni for years to come.”