Women's Basketball Head Coach Ruth Sinn to Retire After 2025-26 Season

A mainstay of University of St. Thomas women's basketball for more than two decades, head coach Ruth Sinn announced she will retire following the 2025-26 season. Sinn, who has spent 25 years with the program as both a player and coach, will be honored and celebrated during the team's final regular-season home game on Feb. 25, 2026.

"St. Thomas has been home to me and my family for nearly my entire adult life," said Sinn, the winningest coach in program history. "Every season, every team and every locker room has left a mark on me. Watching our student-athletes grow, not just as basketball players, but as people, has been the greatest joy of my career. I am thankful for the countless relationships built, the trust of this community and the opportunity to spend my life doing something I love at a place that means so much to me."

Ruth Sinn, head coach for women's basketball at St. Thomas will retire at the end of the 2025-26 season.