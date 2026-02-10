Women's Basketball Head Coach Ruth Sinn to Retire After 2025-26 Season

A mainstay of University of St. Thomas women's basketball for more than two decades, head coach Ruth Sinn announced she will retire following the 2025-26 season. Sinn, who has spent 25 years with the program as both a player and coach, will be honored and celebrated during the team's final regular-season home game on Feb. 25, 2026.
"St. Thomas has been home to me and my family for nearly my entire adult life," said Sinn, the winningest coach in program history. "Every season, every team and every locker room has left a mark on me. Watching our student-athletes grow, not just as basketball players, but as people, has been the greatest joy of my career. I am thankful for the countless relationships built, the trust of this community and the opportunity to spend my life doing something I love at a place that means so much to me."
"Ruth is a Tommie through and through, and we cannot thank her enough for what she has done for St. Thomas athletics and our women's basketball program," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Phil Esten. "Ruth was a pioneer in many ways, setting the foundation for Tommie basketball, first as a player, then as a coach. Her deep care for the overall development of our student-athletes goes beyond the basketball court, and her impact will be felt by this program and its alumni for years to come."