In the News: Scott Martens on Managing Supply Chain Challenges With Smart Planning and Diversification

Scott Martens, professor of operations and supply chain management at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, recently spoke with The Minnesota Star Tribune about how companies can handle supply chain challenges like tariffs, strikes, and global disruptions.

From the story:

President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to raise tariffs and the possibility of a second U.S. port strike in January have companies wondering what their inventory strategies should be. ...

Managing a supply chain is a complicated business. The ifs of the current situation outnumber the definite factors and the timing of those factors, experts say.

Without specifics on what countries would be affected, how steep the tariffs might be and when they’d be applied, it’s hard to make decisions.

A complex global supply chain can’t be turned on and off like a kitchen faucet. Ordering supplies from overseas that move by ship might take months from the time an order is made until final delivery. ...

Scott Martens, professor of operations and supply chain management at the University of St. Thomas, said companies have been running lean inventory systems for almost 30 years. That has helped global economics. The communication and transparency needed to maintain that sort of system has helped mitigate the bullwhip effect that caused big economic swings that were once more common.