In the News: Professor Manjeet Rege discusses facial recognition technology with MPR

University of St. Thomas Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence Director Manjeet Rege was recently featured in an episode of Minnesota Public Radio’s Minnesota Now podcast with Nina Moini, as well as appearing in another MPR News story on the topic. Dr. Rege went in depth on a new go-ahead entry system utilizing facial recognition technology in the episode titled “A look behind the new facial recognition technology at Twins Stadium.”
From the podcast:
"The technology speeds up entry in the processing fans 2.5x faster than traditional ticket scanning methods, and it also accommodates groups and large families to enter together in a seamless manner. The go-ahead entry system integrates facial authentication with the free-flow security screening technology, so this ensures that fans entering the stadium are pre-verified and as a result, reducing opportunities for unauthorized access or even ticket fraud." - Dr. Manjeet Rege, Director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence