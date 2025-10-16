In the News: Shaherzad Ahmadi on Peace in the Middle East

This week saw the Israeli government and Hamas agree to a peace deal. Shaherzad Ahmadi, associate professor of history, spoke with Vineeta Sawkar at WCCO Radio about the significance of the deal and the potential political future in the Middle East.

From the story:

“We now have the first real sign that this war might be coming to a conclusion. The hostages have been released, to great joy from the Israeli community, and Gaza sees a much-needed break in this war,” Ahmadi said.

“The war has been incredibly destructive in Gaza. This is going to be a very traumatic period of rebuilding, trying to piece something together. There is some hope that Palestinians could be united under a political entity, where it’s very unlikely that Hamas will be a part of that,” she continued.

“There is going to be a meeting in Egypt now with world leaders, talking about the future of Gaza. What do you expect out of this? President Trump is heading there now,” Sawkar asked.