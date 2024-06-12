In the News: Shaherzad Ahmadi on the Death of Iran’s President

Shaherzad Ahmadi, associate professor of history at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, recently published an op-ed in The Hill about the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and the fragility of the upcoming election of a new leader.

From the article:

The death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi last month has further opened the door to the possibility of a military coup in the country. An effort to replace Raisi has commenced, with elections scheduled for late June, but stability for the Islamic Republic is certainly in question.