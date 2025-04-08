In the News: Jennifer Kalla on Last-Minute To-Dos for Filing Taxes

Jennifer Kalla, an Opus College of Business clinical faculty member, provided insights to MarketWatch regarding last-minute to-dos for people who haven’t filed taxes yet.

It’s getting down to the wire, but if you haven’t filed your taxes yet, these 15 experts have tips to make it (at least somewhat) less painful – and more lucrative. ...

Work with a tax preparer AND a tax organizer – Jennifer Kalla, CPA and clinical faculty member at the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas

“If you are working with a tax preparer, you are likely to receive a tax organizer, which includes a series of questions and requests for information. It’s important to take the time to complete it and make sure you’ve provided all the requested information, so your preparer is aware of all tax related events that occurred this year, doesn’t miss any income sources and claims the maximum amount of available deductions!