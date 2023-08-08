In the News: Shelley Neilsen Gatti on Federal Grant for School of Education Scholarships

Shelley Neilsen Gatti, special education professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Education, recently spoke with WCCO Radio about a $6.8 million SEED grant that will be used to support students pursuing teaching degrees.

From the interview:

“We’re really excited about our newest federal grant from the Department of Education. It’s going to provide 120 scholarships annually, ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 for each individual graduate student to start with. And we are leveraging our partnerships with a variety of different districts – mainly St. Paul Public Schools. ...