In the News: Sister Mary Micaela Hoffmann on the Journey to Her Vocation

Sister Mary Micaela Hoffmann, theology instructor at The Saint Paul Seminary at the University of St. Thomas, recently shared her insights with The Catholic Spirit on discovering her vocation and discernment within the Church.

From the story:

“My story starts with my family who were Catholic, and my grandparents, my mom’s parents, with whom we were very close growing up,” said Sister Mary, adding that her grandfather prayed daily for a religious vocation from within their family.

As she grew up and attended college at Franciscan University of Steubenville in Steubenville, Ohio, she said that prayer, especially in adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, was the key to her discernment.