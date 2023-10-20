In the News: Sister Norma Pimentel, the 'Pope's Favorite Nun,' Visits With St. Thomas Students

Sister Norma Pimentel, Mexican-American nun of the Missionaries of Jesus and the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, recently visited with students at the University of St. Thomas, and - along with St. Thomas senior Maggie Sutton - spoke with KSTP-TV ahead of the on-campus event, deemed "Popping Bubbles."

From the story:

As Pimentel addressed a packed room of college students at St. Thomas, she shared her life story and inspired them to go out into the world and help.

“I want them to walk away with the fact that what they do or don’t do matters,” Pimentel said. “Sometimes we need to pop bubbles so that people can connect and reach out to the realities in their own communities, like the homeless and people who are really at the margins and need help. My job is to make people uncomfortable.”

During Thursday’s visit to Minnesota, Pimentel also toured local efforts to help the homeless in the Twin Cities.

Students said her message resonated with them.

“I would love to make the world a better place,” said senior Maggie Sutton, who hopes to someday work in immigration law. “I want to understand the struggles of the people she’s meeting and helping so that I can help those people as well.”

Pimentel told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she enjoyed the opportunity to connect with young people in Minnesota.