In the News: St. Thomas Grad Writes About Journey to Catholicism

Kate Ostaffe, a recent graduate of the University of St. Thomas, wrote about finding her faith for an article that was published in The Catholic Spirit.

From the Story:

When I arrived at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, I found a community that was on fire for Christ. These people had a strong sense of identity and were full of so much joy; and I wanted that. I didn’t fully realize why I was drawn to them, but looking back on it now, it’s obvious. They loved me for who I was, even though I wasn’t Catholic. They supported me in seeking the truth and in following God’s plans for me, whether those plans included joining the Catholic Church. They helped me find answers and to take a leap of faith.