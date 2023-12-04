In the News: St. Thomas Master’s Program Featured in Star Tribune Story on Inclusive and Productive Workplaces

EVP and Provost Eddy Rojas and Paola Ehrmantraut, professor at the University of St. Thomas, were both quoted in a story from the Star Tribune about the importance of diversity in the workplace and the development of inclusive leaders to create a more productive working environment.

The university’s Master of Arts in Diversity Leadership (MADL) program was featured in the story as an example of how companies can accelerate progress on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) objectives. Information sessions about the MADL program are now open for registration and details on the application process can be found here.

From the story:

In the wake of George Floyd’s 2020 murder and the racial reckoning it sparked, businesses across the country started setting new standards for how to be more diverse and inclusive.

But not every company felt it had the resources – particularly leaders – to help the organization reach those aims.

That inspired Eddy Rojas, executive vice president and provost at the University of St. Thomas, to create a master of arts degree in diversity leadership to address that need and accelerate progress on companies’ diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) objectives.

In announcing the program’s creation, he said, “more inclusive workplaces are also more productive workplaces.”

Courses opened in September, making St. Thomas one of a few universities in the country with a graduate degree in diversity. It has attracted applicants from a variety of industries and states.

“We’re going to have people who are engaged in the cultural landscape, in depth, and they will be able to navigate these issues with confidence, understanding their organization and how they can move forward,” said Professor Paola Ehrmantraut, who directs the program. “We’re going to have students who will build teams and lead teams and build spaces where everyone can thrive.”