In the News: St. Thomas Student-Athlete Anna Swanson Wins Comeback Athlete of the Year

Anna Swanson, student-athlete at the University of St. Thomas, recently joined KSTP-TV to talk about her amazing comeback from a serious car accident last year. Swanson was crowned Summit League Champion in javelin throwing this past season and recently received the Comeback Athlete of the Year Award in the 2024 Tommie Choice Awards.

From the story:

University of St. Thomas javelin thrower Anna Swanson was a very worthy winner of the Comeback Athlete of the Year award – Women’s Teams at the 2024 Tommie Athletes Choice Awards. She was in a horrific car accident July 2023 that resulted in a fractured pelvis in five places, a torn labrum, a laceration in her right lower leg, and even chipped teeth.

Ten months later, she was on her way to the 2024 Summit League Track and Field Outdoor Championship for javelin and breaking the St. Thomas record for the second time during the spring 2024 season.