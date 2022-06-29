In the News: St. Thomas to Provide Bias Training to Brooklyn Center Police After Wright Settlement

The New York Times , USA Today and CCX Media reported that the University of St. Thomas will be providing pro bono bias and cultural proficiency training to Brooklyn Center police. The decision was made as part of a $3.25 million settlement by the city of Brooklyn Center with Daunte Wright's family.

From the USA Today article: "That relief may include changes in police training and policies related to officer intervention, implicit bias, weapons confusion, de-escalation and mental health crises, they said. The University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis would provide cultural proficiency and implicit bias training for the department pro bono, the statement added."