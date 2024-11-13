In the News: St. Thomas Volleyball Star Megan Wetter Overcomes Childhood Health Scare to Shine in Division I

University of St. Thomas volleyball player Megan Wetter recently spoke with WCCO-TV about her childhood health scare, as she now thrives on the court with confidence and leads her team with standout stats in Division I.

From the story:

A University of St. Thomas volleyball player is thriving in a Division I program after overcoming a serious health scare growing up.

On the volleyball court with the Tommies is where Megan Wetter feels her most confident.

“I don’t worry when I’m on the court. Everything I worry about, it’s free when I’m on the court,” she said.

As the team’s middle blocker, she has to face her opponent directly across the net, something she’s struggled with off the court.