In the News: Student John Costello Finds Success in the Resale Business

John Costello, student at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, recently spoke with FOX 9 about his current business West Metro Solutions, and how the University of St. Thomas has taught him many new things.

From the story:

“I learned in high school that there’s a lot of furniture waste, particularly after COVID. I mean everyone was clearing out of their offices,” said Costello.

Today the young entrepreneur is a junior, double majoring in entrepreneurship and finance at the University of St. Thomas.

“In the business school they want kids to do cool stuff, and I feel like I owe that motivation to this university,” said Costello.

And he says that his business is doing better than ever.