In the News: Student Naomi Peters ’27 Highlighted as Changemaker

This Fourth of July, we celebrate the foundational values of our diverse democracy: the right to free and fair elections, the freedom to religious expression (of any faith or none), the pursuit of the common good, and the possibility of pluralism. On this first Independence Day since the 2024 election, Americans can look to the work of countless campus communities whose commitments to bridgebuilding are countering a narrative of division. ...



Rising senior Naomi Peters organized a service event with Second Harvest Heartland, a local hunger relief organization. Naomi coordinated with leaders from 15 clubs at University of St. Thomas, including the Muslim Student Association, Hmong club, African Nations Student Association, Campus Ministry, and the Jewish Law Student Association. Together, a diverse group of nearly 50 students served at Second Harvest Heartland, packaging food for two hours. Then, the group shared food and fellowship at a local restaurant.