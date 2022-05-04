In the News: Teresa Collett on the Supreme Court Leak

Law professor Teresa Collett commented for the National Catholic Register on the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.



From the article: Collett said that at this point in time, “the court needs to issue its opinion this week, preferably today, and the filing of dissents and concurrences can take place on another date.” She added that that’s “not unusual, it has been done before when there is a matter of particular urgency. They have a procedure for it and they ought to use it.”