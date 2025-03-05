Rachel Moran, School of Law Professor
Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas
Story In the News

In the News: The Law School's Rachel Moran on Notifications About Police Violations

Posted on By Media Mentions

Law Professor Rachel Moran is quoted in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel  article ​​published on Wisconsin Watch. She talks about the public’s right to information regarding police officers who commit ethical or criminal violations, as well as those with credibility concerns, allegations of dishonesty or bias. 

From the story:

The haphazard nature of these tracking systems fails officers and people defending themselves, said Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minneapolis, who has extensively studied the issue nationwide.

“It does lead to wrongful convictions,” Moran said. “It leads to people spending time in jail and prison when they shouldn’t.”

Read more

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications