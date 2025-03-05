In the News: The Law School's Rachel Moran on Notifications About Police Violations

Law Professor Rachel Moran is quoted in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel article ​​published on Wisconsin Watch. She talks about the public’s right to information regarding police officers who commit ethical or criminal violations, as well as those with credibility concerns, allegations of dishonesty or bias.

From the story:

The haphazard nature of these tracking systems fails officers and people defending themselves, said Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minneapolis, who has extensively studied the issue nationwide.