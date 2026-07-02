In the News: ThreeSixty Journalism Reports on the Special Olympics USA Games

The ThreeSixty Journalism program at the University of St. Thomas was featured in an MPR News story through partnership with MPR News Radio Camp. The article lists 10 student reporters and the stories they produced involving the Special Olympics 2026, which were held in Minnesota.

From the story:

Each year, students with MPR News Radio Camp in partnership with ThreeSixty Journalism at the University of St. Thomas travel to an organization to interview experts and produce a radio story with their reporting. This year, the Special Olympics USA Games happened to be in the Twin Cities on the same week as Radio Camp.