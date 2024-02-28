In the News: Tommie Student-Athlete Ella Boerger on Supporting Women’s Professional Hockey

In order to pass the sport to the next generation, I invite parents to take their son or daughter to a game and share the sport of women’s hockey. I encourage sponsors to support the PWHL, and all of us to continue to go to the games or watch online. By supporting the league, you will create opportunities for so many more female hockey players from across Minnesota and the country. As hockey players we would like to not have to decide on a different profession because we can’t make enough money playing the sport we love. I dream of a day when female athletes don’t have to decide on the future of their sports career because of the size of their paycheck.