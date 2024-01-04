In the News: Tyler Schipper Comments on Minnesota Economy

Tyler Schipper, an associate economics professor at the University of St. Thomas, was quoted in a Star Tribune article about a recent U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis report on how Minnesota's economy picked up speed in third quarter.
From the article:
"Minnesota is an economy that tends to do pretty well and is highly diversified," Schipper said, "even if it's not growing as rapidly as other places in the country."
... "I wouldn't necessarily look at this report and say, 'Oh, Kansas and Nebraska are regional powerhouses compared to Minnesota' because of two above-average quarters."