In the News: Tyler Schipper on Consumer Spending Report and Post-Pandemic Boom

Tyler Schipper, economics professor at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, recently spoke with the Star Tribune about Minnesota’s economy, following a new consumer spending report.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported consumer spending in Minnesota rose 8.3%, or about $302 billion, in 2022, mirroring the national trend of back-to-back years of growth after a decline in 2020. But signs point to a slowdown: The spending increase last year was lower than in 2021, both in Minnesota and nationally. Meanwhile, consumption is shifting from goods to services, a sector of the economy that ground to a halt at the height of the pandemic.

At the same time, the prices of essential goods and services that led to the August spending uptick – categories like housing, utilities, gas and health care – continue to climb and contribute to rising poverty. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for all urban consumers increased 0.6% in August, largely because of rising gas prices, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“There is a legitimate case that, on average, people are doing better,” said Tyler Schipper, an associate professor of economics at the University of St. Thomas. But there are also a lot of people for whom that’s not the case, he said, and high prices for essentials like food and gas remain economic touchpoints for consumers.