In the News: Tyler Schipper on Federal Reserve Rate Hikes

Economics Professor Tyler Schipper spoke with KARE 11 on the July 27 rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

From the story: "It's big. I think there's no way to get around it, that this is the Fed going after inflation. I think there should be something maybe a little bit calming in that the Fed is actually worried about the same thing that Americans are worrying about: that inflation is really high, and they're going after that pretty aggressively," said Tyler Schipper, an economics professor at the University of St. Thomas.

