In the News: Tyler Schipper on Getting Inflation Under Control

Economics and Data Analytics Professor Tyler Schipper spoke with Newsweek about the high inflation rates across the country, and shared insight into tools the federal government could use to control it and minimize the negative consequences.

From the story:

"Raising interest rates is probably the only tool with sufficient power to bring down inflation. That does not mean it will be quick, easy or painless," Schipper said. "Economists often think of there being a trade-off between inflation and unemployment. ...